COVID-19 on rampage in Lagos: 11 dead, 275 fresh cases reported

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The dreaded COVID-19 has killed 11 people in Lagos in a single day, with 275 fresh cases reported across the state.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, late Monday night revealed that 11 fresh deaths have been reported in Lagos.

This takes the total national deaths from COVID-19 to 2,160.

NCDC, however, said the 11 deaths in Lagos were reported on July 31, 2021.

However, 444 new cases were reported in Nigeria on Monday, with Lagos taking the lead with 275 cases, while Rivers (63 cases) and Akwa Ibom (62 cases) came second and third respectively.

The nation’s fresh reported cases represents a rise from the 407 cases posted on Sunday, while the new figures raked in by Lagos a sharp rise from the 160 cases reported the previous day.

With Monday’s 444 fresh cases, the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 cases has been put at 174,759, with 165,037 recoveries reported so far.

See figures below

Lagos-275

Rivers-63

Akwa Ibom-62

Gombe-22

Ogun-8

FCT-4

Edo-3

Imo-2

Kano-1

Nasarawa-1

Sokoto-1

Jigawa-1

Ebonyi-1

174,759 confirmed

165,037 discharged

2,160 deaths