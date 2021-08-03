Crisis rocks PDP as 7 NWC members quit

By Abankula

The crisis in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) deepened Tuesday with the mass resignation of seven national officers, opposed to Uche Secondus chairmanship.

The party chieftains in different letters addressed to its National Secretary on Tuesday alleged being sidelined and unfairly treated by Secondus.

Those who quit are the National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; and the Deputy National Woman Leader, Hadizat Umoru.

Others are the Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy Legal Adviser, Deputy National Auditor.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), confirmed the resignations on Tuesday, the Nation reported.

The resignation come after a former spokesperson of the party’s presidential Campaign, Kasim Afegbua, accused the chairman and the leadership of series of financial offences, including misappropriation of over N10 billion of party funds

Afegbua has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the party leadership.

More later