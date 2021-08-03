DMW's DJ Ecool welcomes baby girl

DJ Ecool
Published By: Taiwo Okanlawon

3rd August, 2021

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Davido Music Worldwide’s official disk jockey, Ebianga Ikpeme, popularly known as DJ Ecool has welcomed a baby girl with his partner Joyce.

The 30-year-old music star who announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday stated that he was in the delivery room to witness the birth of his daughter

According to him, only men who have been to the delivery room are fit to be called men.

“All the while I thought I was a man but Nah, not until you’ve been in the delivery room then you become one,” he wrote.

The producer also applauded the strength and courage women show during childbirth.

“All I know is women are very strong to be honestly honest,” he added.

See post below;

