EFCC docks Bello Mohammed for false information

By Funmi Olukomaiya

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on August 2, 2021, docked Bello Mohammed for giving false information to the Commission.

Mohammed who stood as surety for one Mika’ilu Abubakar who is now at large, posing as a member of his family was arraigned before Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court.

However, the investigation revealed that Mohammed’s claim was false.

The charge reads: “That you Bello Mohammed (male) on the 27th day of January 2021 in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court gave false information to a public servant which made him to release one Mika’ilu Abubakar on administrative bail which he would not have done had the true state of facts were known to him and which information you knew was false and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 105 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law 2017”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel Y.J Matiyak asked the court to fix a date for trial but the defence counsel, Paul Onche prayed the court to grant his client bail.

Justice Khobo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1.5million, with one surety in like sum.

The surety must present evidence of ownership of property with Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) which must be verified by the registry of the Court and EFCC.

The case was adjourned till 18 October 2021, for trial.