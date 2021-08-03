EFCC hands over recovered N191k to fraud victim

By Nimot Sulaimon

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Tuesday, handed N191, 000 to Mrs Lillian Okonkwo Anibogu, a nurse and victim of fraud.

Anibogu in January 2021 was robbed of her phone and ATM cards in a bus.

The suspects were apprehended by the Police in Ishieke, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state, following a report by a Point of Sale Operator who grew suspicious of their activities.

They were subsequently handed over to the EFCC for further investigation.

Upon conclusion of the investigation, the suspects: Victor Adogu (aka Adogu Oluebube), Onuoha Emeka and Amadi Chibuike Anthony were successfully prosecuted before Justice F.O G Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court sitting in Enugu on a five-count charge bordering on stealing and manipulation of a Point of Sale terminal (POS) with intent to defraud one Anibogu Lillian to the tune of about N191, 000(One Hundred and Ninety-one Thousand Naira Only).

While presenting the cheques, Oshodi Johnson, the Zonal Commander reiterated the fact that the EFCC exist for the good of the people.

According to him, the commission is for everybody and will ensure that victims of fraud are compensated. He warned all those who engage in various forms of fraud to desist as they will certainly face the full wrath of the law.

After receiving the cheques, Mrs Anibogu expressed gratitude to the Commission for helping her recover the money.

She said; “I am so happy and grateful to the EFCC for their efforts in making sure that I smile here today.

”Honestly, I never believed that this money will ever come back to me but I thank God for the EFCC for being the hope of the common people like me.”