Elaine Thompson-Herah hits second gold in 200m

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Jamaican’s sprint sensation, Elaine Thompson-Herah has won her second gold medal in 200m at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

The Jamaican had earlier broken Griffith Joyner Florence’s 33-year-old Olympics record when she won gold in the women’s 100m race.

Racing in the Women’s 200m final on Tuesday, Thompson-Herah coasted home in a time of 21.53 seconds, far below the Olympics and World Records of 21.34 seconds set by Griffith Joyner Florence at the Seoul 1988 Olympics.

Namibia’s Mboma Christine won silver in a time of 21.81 seconds while US’ Thomas Gabrielle won Bronze in a time of 21.87 seconds.