Eniola Badmus to embark on another weight loss journey

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood superstar Eniola Badmus has expressed her interest in slimming down in her latest post on Instagram.

The plus-size actress said this when she shared an old image of herself looking slimmer than she currently is on the photo and video sharing social media platform.

Badmus who often speaks on body positivity, added that she needs an authentic way of shedding her weight and asked her followers for help.

“I really really really want to go back to this stature…………Who can take me on this journey legit ooooooo,” she captioned the image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSGh4PVjFpI/

Some months back, Badmus, announced to her fans her plan to be fit and sexy and is not to be too slim.

Badmus said, “I didn’t initially decide to go on a weight loss journey; it chose me. It all started when I put up a post a while back about weight loss companies using slim people to promote their products and services. I told them to use me if truly their products work. A lot of them picked up the challenge but I was able to settle with the ‘deshapeables’. I decided to work with them because I like their plan and I hope it would work.

“In fairness, I really can’t tell if losing weight would help my brand because with or without losing weight, I’m Eniola Badmus. If this works, people would just see the new body on me.

“However, it’s not going to be a total transformation because I still want to be a chubby girl; not slim. The goal is to be chubby but sexier. Maybe like losing three sizes. People should not think that I would be a shadow of who they know. I’m only doing this because I want to. No matter how much we shout about body positivity, one would still have to be on a diet. One would have to watch what one eats and exercise.

‘’I don’t want to be plus-size and unhealthy. I might not work-out like fitness enthusiasts but I try to keep fit. For clarity sake, I didn’t and don’t bend to societal pressure. I have a very thick skin and like to do whatever suites me at any particular time. The idea is to see what I would look like afterwards. There are some clothes I feel like wearing but can’t wear them till I lose weight. I still belong to the ‘fat girls association’.”