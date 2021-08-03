Fake your lifestyle till you make it – Actress Eriata Ese

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress Eriata Ese has advised her fans to fake their lifestyle until they make it, so as not to miss important deals.

The screen diva stated this while narrating how her friend lost a multi-million naira deal because she could not fake her appearance.

According to Ese, people are now being rated based on how they present themselves.

She noted that her friend would have won the deal if she had showed up for the meeting with a Prado jeep and mobile police escort.

Eriata also said that people living in Lagos, in particular, rate others based on the car they drive, the cloth they wear, and the type of house they live in.

She said: “I don’t care how this sounds. Fake it till you make it; for the right reasons. A multimillion naira deal just slipped off my friend’s hand just because she didn’t show up to the meeting with Prado, driver and Mopol like the way they do when you want to bid for a contract in a big company.

“It’s obvious we now rate people by their appearance; what you wear, the car you drive and the area/house you live in; especially in Lagos.”