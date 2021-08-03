Gov. Makinde: We employed 6,134 youths in the past year

The Oyo State Government has said that it employed 6,134 people into the state workforce in the last budgetary year.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, made this known during the community and stakeholders’ town hall meeting held at Saki earlier today.

He said the Oyo state workforce has 5000 new teachers, 600 education officers and 534 medical and healthcare workers to increase efficiency in government service delivery.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, said the recruitment was based on the drive to gainfully engage and employ the youth population while reducing the unemployment numbers.

He said, as at the half of the year budget evaluation, the budget performance stands at 60% while the target stands at enhancing it up to 75% before the year ends based on improved revenue performance.

The state’s helmsman asserted that the scarcity of resources will make the government prioritize based on the most pressing while considering other requests in the next year’s budget.

The Governor highlighted that his administration has started various projects in the Oke Ogun zone and are at various completion stages, including the reconstruction and remodeling of OYSADA, reconstruction of Saki township road, reconstruction of Saki-Ogboro-Igboho road to mention but a few.

He, therefore, urged the people to let their voices be heard as the government is set to relieve them at their pain points by heeding to their requests.

Earlier in her open remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Foluke Adebiyi said in spite of the paucity of funds, the state government is accommodating all the needs of the people but attending to them in order of priority one after the other.