“I won't disappoint you": President of appeal court tells Yahaya Bello

By Friday Idachaba

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has sworn in Justice Isiaka Usman as acting President of Customary Court of Appeal with a charge to uphold the sanctity of judiciary for maintaining Rule of Law and Constitutionalism.

Bello who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, said the appointment of Usman was on merit.

“Appointment to the state judiciary has been peaceful and to standard without bias to ethnicity.

“Everything is based on fairness, justice, equity and watchwords. May God give you strength, wisdom to do your work,” he said.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Mohammed, SAN, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said the appointment of Usman was in compliance with Section 281(4) of the 1999 Constitution.

Responding, Justice Usman commended the governor for giving him the opportunity to contribute to the development of the judiciary in the state.

He promised to build on the existing cordial relationship with the state Chief Judge, Justice Richard Olorunfemi, to enhance the administration of justice in the state.

“I will not disappoint you. I will always key behind you. If I do well, pat me on the back, if I do bad, call me to order,” he said.

Usman’s appointment was sequel to the retirement of his predecessor, Justice John Olowosegun, after attaining the statutory age of 65.