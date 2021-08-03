JUST IN: 19-year-old African-American Athing Mu strikes 800m gold

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nineteen-year-old African-American, Athing Mu has won the 800m gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Mu, who came from Sudan to America to seek better life gave the United States a first gold medal in 800m in over 50 years.

She ran 1:55.21 to place first in the race on Tuesday while Britain’s Hodgkinson Keely, another teenager, took the silver in a time of 1:55.88 and another American, Rogers Raevyn took the bronze in a time of 1:56.81.

ThecAmerican had earlier set the world under-20 record in the women’s indoor 800 meters in early 2021 with a time of 1:58.40 sec, and the world under-20 best in the indoor 600 meters in 2019 when she was 16 years of age.

Mu’s time over 600 meters, 1:23.57, is the second fastest ever run indoors and the second fastest run by an American woman in any condition.