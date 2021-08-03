Lagos businessman arraigned for 'theft' of phones worth N3.5m

By Deborah Akpede/NAN

The Police on Tuesday, arraigned a businessman, Fatal Olatunde, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for alleged stealing of phones valued at N3.5 million.

The defendant is also standing trial for alleged stealing of N840,000 cash.

Olatunde, who resides at Ikorodu, Lagos State was arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy, breach of peace, threatening violence, forceful ejection, nuisance, and stealing.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offenses on Aug. 8, 2020, at Agura Gberigbe, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Ihiehie said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by forcefully entering a shop belonging to Mr. Joseph Nwafor and carting away goods and cash.

“The defendant, in charge of the complainant’s shop, hired some boys that stormed and forcefully ejected him out of his rented shop.

“In the process, different phones valued at N3.5 million and N840,000 cash which was the proceeds for the day were stolen,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said the defendant threatened to be violent and he locked up the complainant’s shop with his own keys without following the legal process.

The alleged offenses contravene Sections 52, 56(1), 157(e),168, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 52 prescribes two years jail term for breach of peace, while Section 287prescribes three years for stealing.

However, following his plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs O.A Layinka, released the defendant on bail of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 14 for further hearing.