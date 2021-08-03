LAPO, Edo state strike partnership deal

By Joy Odigie

The Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO) said it will support the Edo government to achieve an effective health service delivery in the state.

Dr Honestus Obadiora, Executive Director, LAPO disclosed this during an advocacy visit to Dr Osamwonyi Irowa, Permanent Secretary, Edo Ministry of Health.

In a statement by James-Wisdom Abhulimen, Head, Advocacy & Communications, LAPO in Benin on Tuesday, the executive director said the organisation would continue to tackle health challenges in the state.

Obadiora commended the giant strides recorded by the Edo government in the health sector in recent times.

He, however, said more needed to be done as there was a shortage of Ambulances for emergencies at Primary Health Care Centres in the state.

He also identified the high cost of cancer treatment and insufficient health personnel in rural areas among others, as some of the challenges that needed to be addressed.

Responding, the permanent secretary, commended LAPO for its continued support to the state government.

He sought for the organisation’s involvement in mobilising members of the public to register with the Edo Health Insurance Scheme.

He added that the state government was working assiduously to improve maternal and child healthcare services in the state.

In a related development, the executive director of LAPO also paid an advocacy visit to the Edo Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, where he canvassed for increased budgetary allocation for the health sector.