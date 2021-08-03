Matawalle swears-in six commissioners, assigns portfolios

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad/Gusau

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has assigned portfolios to six new commissioners, sworn-in Monday, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe announced.

According to Balarabe, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara is the new commissioner at the Ministry of Information.

Barr. Junaidu Aminu is the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, while Sufyan Bashir Yuguda is commissioner of Finance.

Abubakar S/Pawa Dambo was posted to the Ministry for Local Government Affairs and Rabiu Garba, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Balarabe said Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani now heads the Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

Matawalle also approved the appointment of Dr Bashir Muhammed Maru, as the Executive Chairman, Hospital Services Management Board.

Matawalle had earlier sworn-in two permanent secretaries.

They are Kabiru Yusuf and Lawal Hussein.

Akilu Dama was sworn-in as the Chairman, Zamfara State Board of Internal Revenue.

The swearing in ceremony was held at the Government House, Gusau, while the oath of office was administered to the appointees by the State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu.

In his remarks, Matawalle charged the new appointees to work closely with their permanent secretaries and inject new ways that would further make the state more attractive to investors.

He said that part of his administration’s determination was to form a formidable team that would work assiduously for the growth and development of the state.

The governor implored all the appointees to look into ways of improving the security of the state by working with each other for the glory of a new Zamfara.

While congratulating the new Chairman of the Internal Revenue Board, the governor drew his attention to the need to boost the state’s Internally Generated Revenue for the sustainable provision and improvement of basic amenities in the state.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the appointees, Sufiyanu Yuguda, assured the governor of their loyalty and readiness to work hard and bring more development in the state.

“We are honoured by the confidence reposed in us by appointing us as cabinet members in the state and we promise to work tirelessly for the development of the state,”Yuguda said.