You're a liar: EFCC replies Instagram big boy Mompha

By Nimot Sulaimon

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) claimed that Instagram sensation Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha lied over claims he was advised by the agency to ‘lie low’.

The agency in a statement Monday said it does not offer advice to crime suspects.

Mompha claimed that the EFCC told him to maintain a low profile following the arrest of his friend, Ramon Abbas aka Ray Hushpuppi.

But the agency’s spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said there was no such communication between its operatives and Mompha, who is being tried for money laundering in Lagos.

