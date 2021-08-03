Monday's WWE Raw: Lashley accepts Goldberg's challenge

Agency Reports

Bobby Lashley has finally accepted Bill Goldberg’s SummerSlam challenge for Lashley’s WWE championship at the Aug. 21 pay-per-view event.

It was the biggest news out of Monday’s night’s edition of WWE Raw, reports cbssports at Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Lashley opened the show by again refusing to grant Goldberg his match, drawing the WWE and WCW legend to the ring to question Lashley’s manhood.

After Goldberg delivered a spear to MVP, Lashley finally gave in and vowed to end Goldberg when the two meet at the summer’s biggest event.

Bobby Lashley and MVP opened the show with an in-ring promo, explaining that they respected Goldberg as an icon in the wrestling business but that Lashley was more than the men Goldberg had faced in the past.

The refusal to answer Goldberg’s challenge was, MVP said, an attempt to avoid a casualty. This brought Goldberg to the ring, where he said Lashley should be afraid of losing his WWE championship — and that Lashley looked scared.

Goldberg again laid out the challenge to Lashley, vowing to take the title at SummerSlam.

After Goldberg left the ring, MVP got in the face of Goldberg’s son at ringside, saying Lashley would end his father’s career. This drew Goldberg back to lay out MVP with a spear.

Later in the show, Lashley said he hopes Goldberg will bring his son to SummerSlam so that he can watch Lashley annihilate him.

Other highlights:

Drew McIntyre def. Veer & Shanky via disqualification in a handicap match.

Rhea Ripley def. Nia Jax via pinfall with a schoolboy pin.

Mace & T-Bar def. Mansoor & Mustafa Ali via pinfall when T-Bar hit Mansoor with a discus big boot.

Tamina def. Doudrop via pinfall after a Samoan drop. After the match, Alexa Bliss appeared on the Tron to taunt Eva Marie. Marie and Doudrop attacked Bliss on her playground later in the night, leaving her laying before Lilly the doll stood up on her own.

Damian Priest def. John Morrison via pinfall after appearing with Morrison and The Miz on Miz TV.

Damian Priest & Ricochet def. John Morrison & Sheamus via pinfall after Priest used Reckoning to pin Morrison.