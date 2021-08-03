Oborududu wins silver, Nigeria's second Olympic medal

By Abankula

Blessing Oborududu has won the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics Women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling.

She was unable to overpower 28 year-old American Tamyra Mariama Mensah Stock, who won the gold.

With Blessing’s medal, Nigeria now has two medals in the Tokyo Olympics, a bronze and a silver.

Despite the disappointment of losing in the final, Oborududu will go home contented that she has made some impact.

The 32 year-old Commonwealth Champion is the first Nigerian to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympics.

And she did so in style, beating 2012 bronze medallist Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia by an impressive 7-2 scoreline.