Oborududu wins silver, Nigeria's second Olympic medal

Blessing Oborududu

Published By: PM NEWS Editor

3rd August, 2021

By Abankula

Blessing Oborududu has won the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics Women’s freestyle 68kg wrestling.

She was unable to overpower 28 year-old American Tamyra Mariama Mensah Stock, who won the gold.

With Blessing’s medal, Nigeria now has two medals in the Tokyo Olympics, a bronze and a silver.

Despite the disappointment of losing in the final, Oborududu will go home contented that she has made some impact.

The 32 year-old Commonwealth Champion is the first Nigerian to reach the final of a wrestling event at the Olympics.

And she did so in style, beating 2012 bronze medallist Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia by an impressive 7-2 scoreline.

Oborududu loses to Tamyra Mariama Mensah
Tags:   2020 Tokyo Olympic Games   Blessing Oborududu

