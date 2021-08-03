Photos of the day: Sanwo-Olu hits London for Tinubu

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday was in London to visit the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Reports last week suggested that Tinubu had undergone surgery in the United States.

Some even said he has died.

But his media aide, Tunde Rahman rubbished the report published by Sahara Reporters, saying the former governor in deed travelled but was not admitted in any hospital.

With Sanwo-Olu’s visit to Tinubu in London on Tuesday, the reported ill-health of the APC national leader may just be a hoax.

Pictures from the visit showed the governor chatting with Tinubu, who appeared to be lively.

For doubters, this shot provides a dateline: