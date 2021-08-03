Sola Sobowale celebrates twin daughters on birthday

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian film actress, screenwriter, director and producer, Sola Sobowale has celebrated her twin daughters on their birthday.

The proud mother of four took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, where she shared throwback photos of her daughters.

“Congratulations to my babies on your birthday, I really appreciate God for how he has kept you my Children till date, I pray for you today from the bottom of my heart, May God grant all your heart desires… Happy Birthday my Twins ❤❤❤❤💕💕💕 @sosaburo @blankakenzo,” she captioned the photo.

Sola Sobowale had her big break in 2001 when she played the character, Toyin Tomato, in the popular TV drama series, ‘Super Story: Oh Father, Oh Daughter’.

Over the years, she had scripted, co-scripted, directed and produced several Nigerian films. She scripted, produced and directed, Ohun Oko Somida, a 2010 Nigerian film that stars Adebayo Salami. She featured in Dangerous Twins, a 2004 Nigerian drama film produced by Tade Ogidan, written and directed by Niji Akanni. Sola Sobowale was also featured in Family on Fire produced and directed by Tade Ogidan.

In 2019, the screen star was crowned Africa’s best actress at the 15th edition of the African Movie Academy Awards(AMAA) for her lead role in the blockbuster movie ’King of Boys’ which bagged three AMAA awards.