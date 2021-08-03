Veteran actor Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) loses mom

Alhaja Aishat Ayoka AbdulKareem, the mother of veteran actor Oga Bello -with real name Adebayo Salami- has passed away.

The veteran actor confirmed the development on Tuesday morning.

He said:

“From Allah, we all came, To Him, we shall all return “

“It is with a heart of thanksgiving and calm reflection that I announce the passing away of my most beloved mother. She was called to glory few hours ago. She will be buried today by 2pm at Bello’s compound pakata roundabout Ilorin.

“Details of Fidau shall be communicated later.

“Please put my late mother and the family in your prayers at this period.

“May Allah grant my precious jewel Aljannah Firdaos.

“Sleep well my mother, Alhaja Aishat Ayoka AbdulKareem.”

Adebayo’s son Femi also made an announcemet via his Instagram page.

“Innalilahi wainaillaihi roji’un

“This is to announce the death of Alhaja Aishat Ayoka Abdulkareem *Mama Oga Bello* (Iya Iyaya)

“Rest in Peace Grandma!,” Femi Adebayo wrote.