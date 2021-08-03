Yakasai: Why Saraki was invited by EFCC

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, an elder statesman, has said the invitation of the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, maybe to discourage him from participating in the 2023 election.

Yakasai who spoke in Kano, on Monday, said the arrest may also be the beginning of political intimidation for oppositions who are strong enough for presidency in 2023.

He said, “I have read a report in the social media that my son and the son of my very good friend, the late Dr. Olusola Saraki, the former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki was invited by the EFCC last Saturday, July 31, 2021.

“I will not be involved in anything that will obstruct or interfere with the normal duty of any law enforcement agency. However, I hope this EFCC move against the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki is not about politics or anything to do with the forthcoming elections in our country.

“Bukola is my son from many angles, he is a son of my late friend and political associate, Second Republic’s Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki. Besides Bukola is a friend to my eldest son.

“For that reason, I am naturally concerned whenever his freedom and wellbeing is subjected to undue harassment whatsoever. In addition, in my capacity, as one of those who have committed themselves to the promotion of freedom and fundamental human rights of all citizens of our country whether or not they are children of my friends or relatives. I spent well over 70 years fighting for those rights.

“I hope the move against Bukola is not the beginning of political intimidation or harassment of perceived political opponents of the party in power. I do not belong to any political party in Nigeria, as my reaction is born from my commitment to the protection of individual liberty of all Nigerians regardless of their rank ethnicity creed or political inclinations.’’