40 die, 33 injured in bus, truck collision

Agency Reports

At least 40 people have been killed and 33 others injured in a road accident in Mali.

The accident occurred 20 kilometres outside the city of Segou, Security Minister Daoud Mohammedine said in a brief statement on Wednesday.

State broadcaster ORTM reported that the truck‘s driver lost control after a tire burst and the vehicle swerved into the path of the bus.

The force of the crash, sheared off the front section of the bus and scattered debris across the road, according to photos and video shared online.

A further 33 people were wounded in the collision, ministry spokesperson Mohamedoune Ould Mamouni said by phone, updating a previous toll of 37 killed.

Road accidents are common in Mali, as well as in other African countries, often due to poor infrastructure, poorly maintained vehicles, and high speed.