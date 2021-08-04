BBNaija: How guys can hypnotize me - Angel

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition housemate, Angel Agnes Smith has disclosed that her love language is service and obedience.

Angel who started gaining attention from viewers the very first day she stepped into the house, revealed this while having a conversation with Sammie, her fellow housemate.

According to her, the only way a guy can hypnotize her during and after the show is by obeying her command.

She said, “My love language is service, if I tell you to do something, you do it. You need to start stepping up”.

Angel has been tagged the hottest housemate in the 2021 edition of the reality Television show, ‘Shine Your Eyes’.