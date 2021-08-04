BBNaija: How guys can hypnotize me - Angel

BA01FB27-4BB1-4263-8E76-C130F77131E4

BBNaija Angel
Published By: Taiwo Okanlawon

4th August, 2021

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition  housemate, Angel Agnes Smith has disclosed that her love language is service and obedience.

Angel who started gaining attention from viewers the very first day she stepped into the house, revealed this while having a conversation with Sammie, her fellow housemate.

Related News

According to her, the only way a guy can hypnotize her during and after the show is by obeying her command.

She said, “My love language is service, if I tell you to do something, you do it. You need to start stepping up”.

Angel has been tagged the hottest housemate in the 2021 edition of the reality Television show, ‘Shine Your Eyes’.
Tags:   Angel BBnaija   BBNaija

close newsletter pop up



Wuzup Nigeria

NEWSLETTER

Get the latest News in your email

close newsletter pop up




Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter!


Wuzup Nigeria