BBNaija: Liquorose reveals biggest lesson learnt

By Taiwo Okanlawon

One of the popular housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye edition, Liquorose, has revealed the biggest lesson learnt so far on the show.

Liquorose, whose real name is Afije Rosaline Omokhoa, during her diary session told Biggie that her biggest lesson is to be focused and not get comfortable around housemates.

According to her, she got too comfortable in the first week and lost focus on why she came to the house.

She said, “I need to keep my head in the game, I shouldn’t be too comfortable and forget the reason why I am here.

“The first week I relaxed and that’s going to change because I’ve learnt my lesson.”

Liquorose, a choreographer, creative dance-crafts lady, entertainer, model, and video vixen also revealed that she has no strategy in the house on how to win the grand prize.

“I don’t have any strategy yet but I’m determined to stay focused and play the game to win,” Liquorose said.