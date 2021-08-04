BBNaija: My plan before I'm evicted on Sunday - Beatrice

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Shine Your Eye edition housemate, Beatrice Agba Nwaji also known as Beatrice has revealed her plan before the eviction show on Sunday.

According to the mother of one, she was very certain she would not survive eviction this week.

Beatrice disclosed this to a fellow housemate, Angel while having a conversation about Pere and Maria’s attitude.

The fashion model had complained that her fellow housemates did not like her and wanted her evicted, adding that Maria was uncomfortable when Pere kissed her.

In her words; ”A while ago I kept my leg on Pere, and he was okay but the moment he sighted Maria he removed my leg, I was surprised, and also she left the room yesterday because she was uncomfortable.

”Maria should just relax. I will be going on Sunday. I have not done anything, no fun. I will just hope I have people outside who understand me.”

Beatrice, however, promised to have fun, be positive, and hope for the best.

“I wouldn’t do things to please any housemate like I did last week. Whatever happens on Sunday I just want to have fun before I leave,” she added.

On her part, Angel, advised her to be positive that she will survive the eviction.