BBNaija: Yul Edochie drums support for Whitemoney

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor and 2023 presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has picked Whitemoney as his favourite housemate in the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

Whitemoney, one of the most popular housemates at the ongoing Shine Ya Eye edition, has received attention from several Nigerian celebrities who described him as a realist and a contestant without pretence.

Whitemoney, alongside Niyi Beatrice, and Yerins were nominated during the nomination show on Monday and are up for eviction on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Edochie, in a post on his Instagram, said he is ready to give Whitemoney his vote.

He wrote, “I don put hand for him matter. I haven’t been watching the show but I hear say Whitemoney BBNAIJA] na correct guy.

“Someone please send me the voting text codes. Let’s do all we can to keep him in the house.

“Reposted from @officiallflashboy Who deyyyyyyy Bring it home blood!!

Give dem!!!! Whitemoney BBNAIJA”.

This is coming shortly after Nigerian actress and producer Funke Akindele Bello urged her fans to support Whitemoney.