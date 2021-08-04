BDC Operator Yakubu arraigned for alleged N197m fraud in Kano

The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday arraigned Yusuf Yakubu before Justice Sanusi Ma’aji of the Kano State High Court on a one count charge of misappropriation.

The defendant allegedly obtained the sum of $870,000 from the complainant under the pretext of changing same to Naira but returned only the sum of N220, 300,000 and diverted the balance of N197, 600,000.

The charge reads, “that Yakubu Yusuf on or about 14 of January, 2021 within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, with intent to defraud dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N149, 000,000 belonging to Oliver Ogokumaka and Obumnemi Okoli and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 308 and punishable under section 309 of the Penal Code.”

When the charge was read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Counsel for the prosecution, Musa Isah asked the for trial date. However, counsel for the defendant Abdul Adamu informed the court that he had filed a motion challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

Consequently, Justice Ma’aji adjourned the matter till August 18 for argument on the motion.

The defendant was granted bail in the N50, 000,000 and two sureties in like sum. One of the sureties must be a relative of the defendant and both must also be resident of Kano.

Their business addresses must also be verified.