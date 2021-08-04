Breaking: DSS presents 12 Igboho’s aides in court, lawyer requests bail

By Taiye Agbaje/Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), finally produced the 12 detained associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, before a Federal High Court, Abuja in compliance with its earlier order.

At the last hearing, the DSS brought only 8 detainees to court, after disobeying the first court order to produce all suspects in court.

The security outfit today, however, brought all the 12 detainees before the court for continuation of the suit instituted by the detainees against the DSS Director-General.

They are: 1. Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, 2. Amoda Babatunde, 3.Tajudeen Erinoyen, 4.Diakola Ademola, 5.Abideen Shittu, 6.Jamiu Noah, and 7.Ayobami Donald.

Others are 8. Adelabe Usman, 9.Oluwapelimi Kunle, 10.Raji Kazeem, 11.Taiwo Opeyemi and 12. Bamidele Sunday,

They were arrested during a midnight raid 2 July on Igboho’s residence in Oyo State and subsequently brought to Abuja.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, Counsel for the 12 detainees told Justice Obiora Egwuatu to admit his clients to bail unconditionally.

Olajengbesi made the plea for bail before Justice Obiora Egwuatu on Wednesday.

The detainees had approached the court through their lawyer to seek for their fundamental rights enforcement.

Olajengbesi told the court that contrary to the Section 35(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which stipulated that a suspect be charged to court within 24 hours, the DSS had kept the applicants for about 34 days in detention.

However, Counsel to the Nigeria’s secret police, Idowu Awo, opposed bail for four of the applicants in custody.

He did not oppose the application for bail for eight others.

He argued that this was due to the level of their involvement in the offence preferred against them.

While the service did not oppose bail for 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th applicants, the security outfit strongly objected to granting bail to 2nd, 12th, 6th and 5th applicants.

These are Amoda Babatunde, Jamiu Noah, Abideen Shitttu and Bamidele Sunday.

Justice Egwuatu then stood down the matter for ruling.

The court on Thursday, issued a fresh order on the Director-General of the DSS to produce before it 12 detained aides of the alleged Yoruba secessionist leader, Sunday Igboho.

The fresh order followed the refusal of the security agency to make them available for bail consideration as ordered by the court on July 23, 2021.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the fresh order following an appeal by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, that the agency is given another time to comply with the order.

The two respondents in the matter are DG, DSS and the DSS.

