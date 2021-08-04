Buhari hails BUA Chairman Abdulsamad Rabiu

Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu

Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chief Executive Officer, BUA Group.
Published By: Olufunmilola Olukomaiya

4th August, 2021

By Funmi Olukomaiya

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder and chairman of BUA Group on his 61st birthday.

The President in a statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, extolled the business mogul and extraordinary philanthropist who is also the Chairman France-Nigeria Business Council.

Related News

Buhari lauded Rabiu for his leadership and compassion through the proactive protective measures against COVID-19 which he helped to put in place, including social protection for the poor and needy at a time when a lot of families are struggling to cope with the effects of the pandemic.

The President thanked Rabiu for complementing government efforts at job creation, poverty reduction and economic stability through his diverse investments spanning key business sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He also prayed that God almighty would sustain the celebrant with long life and happiness.
Tags:   Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu   BUA Group   President Muhammadu Buhari

close newsletter pop up



Wuzup Nigeria

NEWSLETTER

Get the latest News in your email

close newsletter pop up




Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter!


Wuzup Nigeria