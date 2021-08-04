CAC pledges improved service delivery

By Chinenye Offor

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, the registrar general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) said the agency will improve its service delivery and revenue generation.

This was the resolution of the commission’s 2021 Management retreat in Kaduna.

Abubakar made this known when he received the report of the Retreat Committee headed by Duke Ukaga, Director Public Affairs of the commission.

He reiterated his commitment to continue to pursue continuous improvement of the Commission’s operations in line with the ease of doing business policy of the present administration.

Abubakar lauded the excellent job of the committee and urged members to continue to offer selfless service to the Commission at all times.

He also expressed delight that the retreat was a huge success, noting that far-reaching decisions were reached at the two-day event.

Also, Ukaga applauded the registrar general for the tremendous support, guidance and cooperation during the retreat.

Ukaga, therefore, pledged the committee’s readiness to continue to offer selfless service to the Commission and the Nation.

The 2021 CAC retreat was tagged “Digital Economy: The Role of Corporate Affairs Commission.