Customs in Katsina impounds 13 smuggled vehicles, 314 rice bags

By Abbas Bamalli/Katsina

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it impounded 13 vehicles, 314 bags of imported rice and some other goods, valued at more than N60 million, in Katsina State between July 8 and Aug. 3.

The Acting Controller of Customs, Katsina State Area Command, Malam Dalha Wada, made this disclosure on Tuesday in Kaduna while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command.

According to Wada, the command in the period under review intercepted a Lexus Saloon 2011 model with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.6 million, Toyota Corolla 2015 with DPV of more than N7 million.

“Other vehicles we impounded include Mercedes 180 1998 model worth N1.8 million, Mercedes C230, 2006 model with DPV of more thanN2.3 million and two Peugeot 504 worth N135,000 each.

“We also seized a Peugeot J5 bus valued at more than N1.4 million, another same J5 bus of over N1.6 million, Ford van F150 1996 model worth over N2 million and Peugeot J5 Iveco with DPV of N2.1 million.

“The command also seized a Dab truck tipper worth N8.1 million, Toyota Rav 4 of over N4.3, and Toyota Highlander valued at over N7.1 million” Wada said.

Wada put the total value of the 13 vehicles intercepted at more than N42.1 million.

He said the command also impounded 314 50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice, worth over N7.5 million, 227 jerrycans of vegetable oil of 25 litre each, with DPV of N5.4 million and 178 cartons of imported spaghetti valued at N961,000.

According to Wada, the Katsina command also impounded dates worth N2.2 million, bags of soybeans worth N315,000, maize with the value of N715,000 and foreign fertilizer, valued at N154,350.

“Meanwhile, we also intercepted four motorcycles worth N240,000, bags of animal feeds worth N262,500 and also 14 jerrycans of petroleum products with a DPV of N61,600.

The controller commended the NCS’s operatives for their tireless efforts and urged them to redouble their efforts in order to move Nigeria forward.

According to him, the command is doing everything possible to ensure that its operatives frustrate any tactics adopted by smugglers.