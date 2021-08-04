DCP Abba Kyari changes Hushpuppi story, deletes Facebook post

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The embattled former commander of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, has deleted his Facebook post denying taking a bribe from Hushpuppi, a notorious fraudster standing trial in the US.

Kyari has now deleted the post on his Facebook page after altering the statement to add another money-related case he handled involving Hushpuppi.

He also took out the part where he had earlier claimed to have linked Hushpuppi up with his tailor.

This is coming after FBI said the sum of $20,600 ( 8 million Naira) was paid to Abba Kyari, to arrest and detain Kelly Chibuzo Vincent.

The now-deleted post read: “Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long-time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail on health ground.

“Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed publicly in the presence of world media by the people holding him to confirm this.

“He also called for another case in June 2020( Hushpuppi was arrested 10 June 2020) and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8 million naira to and pleaded for his friends money to be recovered.

“He sent transaction slips and other evidences to prove their case against the person, all these can be verified from Hushpuppi since he is still in custody. And it can be verified from person who collected the 8 million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria.

“Generally what ever investigation steps/tactics that is being taken in most cases especially on the parties in this type of case from January to June is not for public consumption. This is the true story.”

The FBI had indicted the “super cop” over his alleged involvement in a $1.1m Internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and five others.

FBI claimed that Kyari, on the request of Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, detained one Kelly Vincent Chibuzo for one month.

It was to enable the Huhpuppi and his co-conspirators fleece their Qatari victim of over $1.1m.

Kyari in a statement on his Facebook page denied all allegations and explained his relationship with Hushpuppi.

Kyari had narrated how he only connected the socialite to a fabric dealer whom Hushpuppi paid N300,000.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had subsequently secured a court order for Kyari’s arrest over the indictment while the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) set up a panel to probe his relationship with Hushpuppi.

See the new version below before it was deleted.