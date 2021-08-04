Diri congratulates Olympic medallist, Blessing Oborududu

By Shedrack Frank

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has congratulated Blessing Oborududu, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic 68kg freestyle Wrestling silver medallist.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah on Wednesday in Yenagoa.

The statement quoted Diri as speaking on the telephone with Oborududu before her event in Japan on Tuesday.

He said that her heroic performance would serve as an encouragement to younger athletes and wrestlers from Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor described Oborududu as an amazon, saying that he was particularly impressed that despite nursing a knee injury, she clinched a ‘golden’ silver medal for her country.

According to him, it was unprecedented in the history of Nigeria’s participation in wrestling at the Olympics.

Diri said that his administration would continue to encourage and support youths’ participation in sports at all levels while describing Oboruduru as a “great ambassador of Bayelsa and true inspiration.”

He noted that being one of the athletes from the state adopted under the Federal Ministry of Sports’ ‘Adopt-An-Athlete Initiative’ prior to the Olympics, Oborududu made her state and country proud.

The governor assured her of his administration’s support so that she could continue to impact and impart her skills to the younger wrestlers and athletes who saw her as their role model.

NAN