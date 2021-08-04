Fans gift BBNaija's Ozo a house

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Former Big brother Naija housemate, Ozoemena Chukwu popularly called Ozo has joined the league of reality TV stars who have become homeowners in Lagos.

The trained economist who turned 28 today was lovingly celebrated by his fans who presented him with the gift of a house.

The reality star who is thankful for life and the love showered on him took to his Instagram page to share cute photos of himself on his big day.

He wrote: “A year older. Can’t take anything on this earth for granted. I’m really grateful for all the love and prayers. “Do numbers and remain humble” 🎂♥️🙏🏼😇”

His fans known as the ‘Superons’ on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, gifted him a house – a terraced duplex, as part of activities to mark his birthday.

The fashion entrepreneur was full of gratitude as the keys to the house were handed over to him after his fans prayed for him before taking a tour of the pricey property.