Gombe to secure N5bn loan for 1,000 housing units

By Hajara Leman

Gombe State Government is set to secure N5 billion loan from the Family Housing fund for the construction of 1,000 affordable housing units in the state.

Mr Julius Ishaya, Commissioner for Information and Culture, said this at a news briefing shortly after the State Executive Council meeting in Gombe on Wednesday.

“The loan is to be secured from the Family Housing Fund, famous for giving credit facility to States across the country to address their housing deficit,” he explained.

He said the Council deliberated on land administration and masterplan of Gombe metropolis, where it noted the planned integration of customary land title owners into government layouts.

According to him, the integration would enable the administration to provide social amenities to the people without recourse to the needless payment of compensation.

Meanwhile, he added that the Council had received an assessment report on the Billiri crisis, detailing the number of properties destroyed and the value attached.

NAN