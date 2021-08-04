Igboho wins big in Court as DSS, AGF Malami barred from arresting him

Embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sundday Igboho, now in Benin Republic scored a big legal victory in Ibadan today against the DSS.

Justice Ladiean Akintola of Oyo High Court granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and Attorney General of the Federation from arresting, intimidating, harassing him.

They were also banned from blocking Igboho’s bank accounts.

The order was granted following an ex-parte motion moved by Igboho’s lawyer Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN) at the court on Wednesday.

The motion developed from the originating motion seeking N500 billion damages for invasion of his house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on July 1.

Aliu expressed confidence the AGF Abubakar Malami (SAN) will not disobey the court order.

He said the order was given directly against his office.

Hearing in the suit has been adjourned till August 18