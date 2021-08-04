Kidnappers of Bethel Baptist students demand N81m ransom

Agency Reports

Kidnappers of 81 students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna are demanding a ransom of one million naira each to release them

A pastor involved in the negotiations for the release of the students disclosed the ransom on Tuesday.

The students were stolen from their boarding school last month by bandits,the 10th mass school kidnapping since December in northwest Nigeria.

“(Bandits) are asking for one million naira on each of the 80 students remaining with them,” Reverend Ite Joseph Hayab said.

Kidnappers released 28 children last month after a first batch of 28 was released two days after the raid.

But another 81 remain in captivity.

Hayab said three students escaped before the 28 were released last month.

But they were re-kidnapped by an unidentified person in the forest who demanded a ransom.

He was paid over one million naira by parents.