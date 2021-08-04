Matawalle receives APC membership card

By Ishaq Zaki

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle on Wednesday officially received his membership card from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was registered at polling unit 001 of Maradun South Ward, Maradun Local Government Area of the state by Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, the Chairman of the Registration and Revalidation Exercise Committee.

This marks the continuation of the state’s APC membership registration/revalidation exercise.

In his remarks, Matawalle said the registration and revalidation exercise was aimed at giving equal opportunity to all party members at all levels as prescribed in the party constitution.

He said the development would allow internal democracy to thrive in the state and ensure party structures that would produce good leaders.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the turnout of APC members at the registration centres, predicting that the party will draw more than 2 million people in the state during the stipulated period.

Matawalle also applauded the leadership qualities of the party at the national level under President Muhammadu Buhari for creating enabling environment for the people of the state to register.

He assured of uniting all the party members into one family which would speak with one strong and respected voice to be heard all over the country.

Matawalle further assured of fairness, justice and an enabling environment for politicking in the party and promised to uphold and allow people to select leaders of their choice.

NAN