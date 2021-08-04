Nigerian Oluwajuwon sentenced to die by hanging in Malaysia

By Abankula

A 38-year-old Nigerian, Gilbert Alowonle Oluwajuwon was sentenced today to die by hanging by the High Court in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Oluwajunwon was found guilty for the murder of Serdang Hospital chief nurse Siti Kharina Mohd Kamarudin, two years ago.

According to the Sun Daily of Malaysia, Judge Ab Karim Ab Rahman handed down the sentence to Oluwajuwon after the prosecution had proven its case beyond all reasonable doubt.

However, Olajuwon can still appeal his sentence at the Court of Appeal.

Upon hearing the verdict, Gilbert who was standing inside the dock looked down and burst into tears.

When reading out the sentence, Ab Karim said Gilbert’s defence was a mere denial and an afterthought.

The judge said the testimony by the accused that he left the house of Siti Khairina Mohd Kamarudin, 40, on May 8, 2019, contradicted the footage of a closed-circuit television camera at the Third Avenue Condominium, Cyberjaya, which showed him leaving the premises the following day May 9.

Siti Kharina, a mother of three was reported to have gone missing on May 8, 2019, after she was last seen at the Serdang Hospital parking lot at 4pm, that day.

The head nurse was later found dead with slash wounds to her chest, neck and head at the condominium unit on May 15, the same year.

The victim was believed to have died between four and five days before her body was discovered.