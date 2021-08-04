PDP woes endless as BOT member Joy Emodi joins APC

By Abankula

The woes of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party have continued, the latest being the defection of Senator Joy Emodi to the ruling APC.

Emodi is a member of the PDP Board of Trustees.

Her defection comes barely 24 hours after seven members of the party’s NWC resigned en masse, citing difficulties in working with party chairman Uche Secondus.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), received Emordi in a brief ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

Emordi said she was convinced the future of a prosperous and united Nigeria lies in the APC, according to a statement by Buni’s Director Press and Media Affairs to Buni, Malam Mamman Mohammed.

She further described the APC leadership as sincerely and genuinely committed to a united Nigeria with plans for the future generation.

She assured APC leaders of her loyalty and support.

“The APC-led federal government is working for the South East and this is attracting more PDP members into APC.”

Buni expressed delight with the decision of PDP BOT member to join the APC.

“There is a need for us to join hands for the political stability and national unity of our dear country,” Buni said.

He expressed optimism the coming of Sen. Emodi and other prominent politicians from the southeast into the APC will promote national unity.

“The South East is a strong political bloc and very crucial to the unity of the country.

“This will no doubt add to national cohesion, ” the chairman added.

Emodi, 66 years old, was a two term senator, representing Anambra North from 2003. She left the senate in 2010, after her second term election was annulled.

She attended the Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha and went on to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka where she earned a B.Sc. in Geography Education (1979).

She returned for an LLB. Law (1985) and was called to the bar in 1987.

She flirted with APGA and later returned to the PDP as a BOT member.