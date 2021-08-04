Racheal Oniga: Family announces burial arrangements

By Taiye Olayemi

The family of late Nollywood Actress, Racheal Oniga has fixed August 26th and 27th, 2021 for her burial, the deceased son, Tunji Oniga said.

Oniga made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The wake keep would hold 26 August at her residence in Magodo, Lagos State.

She would be laid to rest on 27 August at a cemetery yet to be disclosed by the family.

Tunji Oniga said the death of his mum was shocking to many because she cared about people’s wellbeing.

”My mother’s death is shocking to me, in fact, I don’t believe she is dead. When I see her phone ring and she is not there to take the call, the reality dawns on me.

”She was a philanthropist, who was always bothered about the needs of others,” he said.

Rachel Oniga died after battling with a heart-related ailment on 30 July, aged 64.

She was born on 23 May 1957 in Ebute Meta, Lagos State.

She started her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

Oniga worked briefly at Ascoline Nigeria Limited, a Dutch Consultancy company before her first movie titled: “Onome” and her debut Yoruba movie was, “Owo Blow”.

Over the years, Oniga featured in notable Nigerian films such as “Sango”, a movie scripted by Wale Ogunyemi, produced and directed by Obafemi Lasode and Wale Adenuga’s television series, Super Story.

NAN