Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea tempt Inter Milan with €130m

By Abankula

Chelsea are preparing a new bid for Inter striker Romelu Lukaku of up to €130 million, Goal.com has reported.

Thomas Tuchel wants Lukaku to return to Stamford Bridge to bolster his attacking options.

According to Goal.com, Inter had rejected Chelsea’s opening offer of €100m for the Belgian, along with Spanish full-back, Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea are now willing to offer between €120m and €130m to land Lukaku.

The report said the latest offer is tempting enough to Inter, as they negotiate their way through a financial crisis.

Lukaku’s first spell at Chelsea between 2011 and 2013 saw him fail to score a single goal in 15 senior appearances.

But he went on to establish himself as one of the top forwards in the Premier League at Everton.

The Belgium international was then snapped up by Manchester United in 2017, and he hit 42 goals in 96 games for the club, albeit without ever quite managing to live up to the lofty expectations at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils took the decision to sell Lukaku to Inter for £74m ($103m) in the summer of 2019, and he has taken his game to new heights in Italy, recording 64 goals in 95 appearances while becoming a Serie A title winner.