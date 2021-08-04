Secondus speaks on PDP crisis, blames party's 'Father Christmas'

By Abankula, with Emmanuel Oloniruha

Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has blamed an unidentified ‘Father Christmas’ for the rumpus in the party.

He said the ‘Father Christmas’ party chieftain desires to hijack the structure of the party for “for his disproportionately large ambition”.

Political buffs said Secondus may be referring to Governor Nyesom Wike, who has deep financial pocket, and of course has a post 2023 ambition.

The statement on Wednesday was Secondus’s first major reaction to the rumblings in his party.

He urged party stakeholders to respect the party constitution and approach issues dispassionately in their quest to resolve current challenges.

The statement released by his Media Office was titled “Who is after Secondus and Why is somebody in the love of Caretaker?”

Secondus said the answers to the posers would help members of the public to decipher the recent disquiet in the PDP.

“The answers will also help the public to know why few months to PDP national convention, somebody is rooting for a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party,” Secondus said.

He said he was privy to an intelligence report that a strong party chieftain, bent on hijacking the party’s structure for destruction, was behind the whole thing.

“Reports reaching the media office shows clearly that this character is deploying all devious means to try and diminish the person and character of the national chairman, with a view to having his way of ultimately hijacking the structure for his disproportionately large ambition.

“We, therefore, wish to alert the general public, particularly media houses and party stakeholders to look out for strange deployment of luring gifts from this destructive ‘Father Christmas’, all aimed at having a grip on the soul of our party by having a caretaker committee.

“What continues to shock many party observers is the real reason behind the desperation of this man to get at the National Chairman and the quantum of public funds being expended to achieve this illicit goal, few months to the National Convention.

“Few months to National Convention, anybody who means well for this party and who is a true democrat, will respect the constitution of the party and approach issues dispassionately, ” he said.

He assured all critical stakeholders of the party that reasonable steps were being taken to ensure that the image and status of the party were not injured by all those needless noise and schemings by the alleged desperadoes.

NAN