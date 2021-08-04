Sky Brown becomes Britain's youngest Olympic medallist

By Abankula

Skateboarder Sky Brown grabbed bronze at Tokyo 2020 to become Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist in history.

She accomplished the feat a month after her 13th birthday.

It also comes a year after fracturing her skull in a training crash that could have killed her

The teenager showed extraordinary skill to finish third after two big falls in the final, reports Mail Online.

Brown, the youngest professional skateboarder in the world, lives in San Diego with her British father Stewart, who is also a skateboarder and marketing executive, and Japanese mother Miko.