Taraba ex-Governor, Garba Umar says APC will win in 2023

By Martins Abochol

Former Acting Governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Garba Umar has opined that it is almost certain that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over the state in 2023.

Umar, who served as an acting governor for two years, said this at a news conference in Jalingo on Wednesday.

He said that the manoeuvring which characterised the selection of the party candidates in the past would not come to play in 2023, as the party has more responsible members at present.

“It is now evident that our party, the APC stands a better chance of taking over power in the state in the coming election.

“As you can see, the party has more responsible and organised people now, I want to assure you that those things that have happened in the past will not happen again.

“We are growing from strength to strength as more people are decamping into our party day by day. Also, we need people because it’s the people you have in a political party that give the party the strength to be able to excel,’’ Umar said.

According to him, the recent mass defection of politicians from other political parties to the APC, was a pointer to the fact that the party would triumph in its quest to wrestle power from the ruling PDP in the state.

However, he urged APC stalwarts in the state to be united before and after all processes leading to the nomination and selection of candidates for victory.

“I am ready to support whosoever that emerge as the candidate for the party in next election. For me, I am in the race to continue with those projects I started that have a positive impact on the people’’ he said.