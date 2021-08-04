Three Katsina internet fraudsters Chukuemeka, Monday, Tolulari jailed

The Kano Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters: Ndukwu Chukuemeka, Abuma Olamonu Monday and Onayedu Tolulari.

They were convicted before Justices Baraka Iliyasu Wali and Abbas Bawale of the Katsina State High Court.

Ndukwu was arrested alongside nineteen others by operatives of the Commission during a raid at Dutsinma, Katsina State following intelligence linking them to fraudulent activities around Dutsinma Local Government.

Investigation revealed that he posed as one Dwayne Kate, female, and defrauded his victim, one Barry Bull by sending him nude pictures.

The charge read, that “you Ndukwu Chukuemeka sometimes in 2021 within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court with intent to impersonate presented yourself as Dwayne Kate, a citizen of America by collecting the sum of $750 from one Barry Bull by sending him nude pictures and you thereby committed an offense contrary to section 306 of the Penal Code Law of Katsina State and Punishable under section 307 of the same law”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

Counsel for the prosecution, A.T Habib asked the court to convict the defendant accordingly.

Counsel to the defendant, Chief I.C Ekponibu pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that the defendant is a first time offender who did not waste the time of the court.

Consequently, Justice Wali convicted and sentenced Ndukwu to two years imprisonment with option of N100, 000 fine.

In a related development, Justice Abbas Bawale of the Katsina State High Court also convicted the duo of Abuma Olamonu Monday and Onayedu Tolulari on one count charge each for offenses bordering on internet fraud.

The defendant were convicted after pleading guilty to the separate charges.

Counsel for the prosecution, A. T Habib requested that they be convicted accordingly.

Justice Bawale convicted Abuma and sentenced him to fine of N50, 000, while Tolulari bagged a fine of N200,000

The court also ordered the forfeiture of Abuma’s Tecno phone and Tolulari’s Apple IPhone XR, HP Laptop and Infinix phone, to the Federal Government.