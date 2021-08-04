'Tinubu hale and hearty': Sanwo-Olu breaks silence after London visit 

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday broke his silence on his visit to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London, saying he is hale and hearty.

The governor spoke at the unveiling of 102 compactor trucks and 100 double dino bins acquired by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) at the State House, Ikeja.

He had travelled to London to visit Tinubu on Tuesday, with photos of the visit going viral.

Speaking with newsmen after the unveiling, Sanwo-Olu said he purposely travelled to the UK because of the rumours flying around.

He said he met Tinubu well and healthy and that they discussed lots of happening in the party and the country at large.

The governor added that all is well with him as he saw Tinubu himself and that the was nothing to worry about.

When newsmen wanted to probe further, Sanwo-Olu “Photos don’t lie.”

In his words: “My going to see our leader was really around the rumours flying around about him.

“He is well and healthy. We discussed happening in our party and country at large. All is well with him as I saw myself and there is nothing to worry about.”