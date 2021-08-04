U.S. 400m hurdler Sydney McLaughlin shatters record

Agency Reports

Sydney McLaughlin broke her own mark Wednesday to set another 400m hurdles world record, as she overhauled compatriot Dalilah Muhammad in another classic one-lap duel at Tokyo Olympics.

A day after Karsten Warholm delivered a stunning world record in the men’s event, McLaughlin, 21, finished strongly to clock 51.46 seconds, smashing her own 51.90 set at the U.S. trials.

Defending champion Muhammad, who led coming off the final barrier, was also inside the world record in second in 51.58, with Dutchwoman Femke Bol third in a European record of 52.03.

“I’m absolutely delighted. I’m just grateful to be out here celebrating that extraordinary race,” said McLaughlin.

“I saw Dalilah ahead of me with one to go. I just thought ‘run your race’. It’s just about trusting your training, trusting your coach, and that will get your all the way round the track.”

Once again the combination of carbon-insoled shoes and a responsive track combined to deliver personal bests for five of the top six finishers.