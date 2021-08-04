Video: TB Joshua murdered ? Ghanaian Bishop Owusu stirs controversy

By Abankula

Ghanaian Bishop Sam Owusu has made a sensational claim that Pastor TB Joshua was killed and did not die naturally.

He said he has the proof but will not share it now with his congregation.

Owusu spoke on 1 August to congregants in his Bishop Sam Owusu Ministries in Accra.

Bishop Owusu’s claim is trending in the social media, but runs counter to what TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn told the world two days after her husband died.

Evelyn said: “He ended the race prayerfully. He spent about three hours in prayers before the last service on the mountain and was looking very healthy.

“He never showed any sign of illness or worry…

“Afterward, he came up to shower. Few Minutes later, he stepped out for ministrations. While Ministering, he spoke about a time to come and time to leave.

“His statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers.

“I waited a few minutes and thereafter I decided to check on him. I met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious.

“His disciples came and tried to revive him to no avail. Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message: WATCH AND PRAY.”

Watch Owusu make his wild claim on Joshua’s death:

