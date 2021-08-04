Zulum receives national honour in Niger

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has been given the Second-Order National Honour, “de Grand Officer dans I`Ordre”, by President Mohammed Bazoum of the Republic of Niger.

The award reportedly is the equivalent of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON, in Nigeria’s ranking of national honours.

The Niger president according to a statement by Zulum’s aide honoured the governor after monitoring his courage and sincere fight against Boko Haram.

Zulum was decorated on Tuesday in Zindar as part of events to celebrate the country’s independence.

President Bazoum also invited the Borno governor to commission the 138km Zindar road project and the 22 megawatts power project in Zindar.

Zulum is the first Nigerian governor to be honoured in Niger.

The Borno governor said the award will not make him relent in his devotion to the people.